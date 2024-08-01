(Video) Both Liverpool goals v Arsenal: Salah rips defenders to shreds; Elliott world-class assist

There was a record football/soccer crowd in attendance for Liverpool’s impressive 2-1 victory over Arsenal in Philadelphia.

69,879 thousands turned up to watch both Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho get on the scoresheet against Mikel Arteta’s men.

Both were the product of fine team moves, with the former blitzing behind the Gunners defence whilst Harvey Elliott played a sumptuous chipped ball over the backline for the latter’s lead-doubler.

You can catch the goals below, courtesy of ESPN (via Mshari):