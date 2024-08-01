Liverpool now confirm shock transfer no one will have seen coming

In one of the more shocking transfers of the summer window, beloved Liverpool Women’s star Missy Bo Kearns has completed a move to Aston Villa.

The transfer (fee undisclosed) was confirmed by the club’s X account, @LiverpoolFCW, this afternoon.

We can confirm that @bokearnsxxx has completed a transfer to Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee. Thank you for everything, Missy ❤️ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) August 1, 2024

Speaking on the move to the Reds’ fellow WSL competitors, head coach Matt Beard said the following (via the club’s official website): “We respect Missy Bo’s decision and she departs with our very best wishes and, I’m sure, those of our fans.

“She has worn the shirt with the pride of a local girl and I have enjoyed my time working with her over so many years.

“I will follow her future development with great interest and pride.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Villa Women have confirmed the signing, with a three-year deal signed for the seventh-place finishers in the prior campaign.

READ MORE: Underused Klopp star just made his Liverpool future very clear to Arne Slot

READ MORE: ‘Smart’: Arne Slot loved what he saw from 27-year-old Liverpool player vs Arsenal

A surprise transfer for Liverpool Women

For a footballer who has publicly shared her love for the club, it’s a surprising turn of the tables for Kearns’ future in the sport.

The 23-year-old midfielder has already racked up over 100 appearances for the Merseysiders and helped steer Liverpool to a fourth-place finish in the English top-flight in 2023/24.

One can only speculate as to the factors that inspired this decision from Kearns, but we’d like to wish the No.7 all the very best for the future.

You’ll be very much missed, Missy!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions