‘Deal is almost done’: Liverpool target will undergo his medical today after $31.9m swoop agreed

Former reported Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville is now closing in on a $31.9m [£25m] move (plus add-ons) to West Ham United.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Dutchman ‘will undergo his medical’ at the London-based outfit today, despite prior interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Crysencio Summerville will undergo his medical at West Ham today. The deal is almost done, and we are just waiting for the signing of all documents,” the Italian reporter informed The Daily Briefing.

“Brighton were interested but never reached an agreement for Crysencio.

“West Ham did an excellent job behind the scenes in June and then presented a formal bid almost 10 days ago, as exclusively revealed.

“The deal is £25m plus add-ons and is a very smart move from the Hammers.”

The Merseysiders were thought to hold an interest themselves, though appear to have aligned themselves more clearly with Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

The former Feyenoord star was prolific in Leeds’ Championship title push, registering 28 goal contributions in 43 games (across all competitions).

Liverpool have made clear who their top target is

At this point, it’s abundantly clear that the Magpies’ left-sided wide man is our ideal preference to reinforce the position.

The only questions that remain are whether or not an agreement can be reached (and, more broadly, if a swap deal is required to reduce the asking price) and who will be sold to make room.

Whilst the idea of having Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Gordon on the left flank is a mouth-watering prospect, we struggle to see the club allowing for that degree of depth in one position.

Our Colombian international would seem the most likely candidate to depart, though potential suitors Barcelona’s finances are somewhat messy. Reported interest from PSG, on the other hand, has died down in recent weeks.

