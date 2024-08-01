(Video) Liverpool prodigy sends pointed message to Arne Slot with 90th-minute moment v Arsenal

Arne Slot is giving plenty of Liverpool’s young gems ample opportunity to impress during the pre-season tour in USA, and one of them would surely have put his name in the head coach’s good books towards the end of the win over Arsenal.

After the Dutchman had called all of his outfield starters ashore by the 71st minute, the Gunners were pushing an equaliser and must’ve thought they were in for a real chance to grab one as the end of normal time approached when Eddie Nketiah burst along the right flank.

However, just as he was surging along the edge of the penalty area, he was halted in his tracks by an immaculately timed sliding tackle from Tyler Morton, one of those who’d been introduced for the final 20 minutes in Philadelphia.

Having been on loan at Blackburn and Hull in the past two seasons, the 21-year-old sent a pointed message to Slot with that defiant moment in the 90th minute – ‘I can do a job for you at Liverpool this season if you give me the opportunity’.

The young midfielder mightn’t start regularly during the upcoming campaign, but he’ll have definitely curried favour with his boss after his perfect challenge on Nketiah.

You can view Morton’s timely tackle below, taken from LFC TV’s match coverage and shared via @SauceLikeSharin on X: