Personal terms done: 28-y/o closing in on £25m-plus transfer, says Romano – Rival Watch

Mikel Merino appears to be closing in on a move worth ‘in excess’ of £25.3m to Arsenal if reports are to be believed.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Matteo Moretto’s information on X (formerly Twitter) that the Gunners are close to a verbal agreement with the Spaniard keen on a switch to the English capital.

The 28-year-old’s current terms with Real Sociedad are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

The former Newcastle United star helped guide the La Liga outfit to sixth in the Spanish top-flight, securing European football for 2024/25.

Liverpool transfers: What next for Arne Slot’s men?

Liverpool are quickly welcoming back members of their international contingent, with Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch the latest to report for pre-season training.

August, it seems, will be the definitive month of Arne Slot’s opening transfer window in charge of the Reds.

The parameters, however, have changed significantly with regard to our pursuit of a No.6. A metronome capable of setting the pace of a game now seems more suited to the kind of football the Dutchman wants to play.

Whilst Gravenberch and Curtis Jones look well-suited to supporting the deepest No.6 in the midfield, the identity of the latter midfielder remains to be seen.

