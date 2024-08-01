(Video) Not all heroes wear capes: Liverpool colossus pulled off a Superman moment v Arsenal

First-half goals from Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho helped Liverpool to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in Philadelphia overnight, but one moment in between those strikes was every bit as crucial in achieving the win.

The Reds were 1-0 to the good as the half-hour mark approached, when Gabriel Martinelli surged into the penalty area and was left with what seemed the simple task of squaring the ball to Gabriel Jesus for a close-range tap-in.

However, just as the ex-Manchester City was primed to equalise, Jarell Quansah raced back to produce a heroic interception and cut out the danger for his team, stopping the ball dead for a grateful Caoimhin Kelleher to gather safely.

It was a Superman moment which would’ve delighted Arne Slot, and it’s an early sign that the 21-year-old is ready to kick on even further over the upcoming season after enjoying a magnificent breakthrough campaign last time around!

You can view Quansah’s superb interception below, taken from LFC TV’s match coverage and shared via @Trent66Core on X: