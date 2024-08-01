(Video) Wow: Mo Salah gave away exciting sign in fresh angle of Arsenal goal

You always have to take pre-season results with a pinch of salt, but there’s no denying that Liverpool are starting to look an exciting outfit to watch under new boss Arne Slot.
One fan, @JKCappo, caught a fresh angle of the build-up play leading to Mo Salah’s opener against Arsenal this morning – and wow!
Plenty of short passes on display, as promised under the Dutch head coach, before Caoimhin Kelleher unleashed a long ball into the Gunners’ half of the pitch.
A quick combination ensued, with our Egyptian King put in behind the backline in a devastating move. It’s the former Roma man at his best, and perhaps a sign of what’s to come in 2024/25 from our talismanic No.11.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of fan footage from @JKCappo on X:
Decided to record for a minute and caught the @MoSalah goal! #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/3xeazRPm8M
— John Cappo (@JKCappo) August 1, 2024