Arne Slot gives green light for Liverpool to secure three massive deals – report

Arne Slot has reportedly given the green light for Liverpool to proceed with three proposed internal deals which, if completed, would utterly delight Reds fans.

There have been two dominant topics of concern for supporters over the summer – the lack of incoming transfer activity, and the ongoing uncertainty over the futures of Virgil Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, each of whom will be out of contract in 11 months’ time.

However, according to CaughtOffside sources, the new head coach has seemingly given swift approval to the terms of extended deals for all three players. While none of the trio has yet reached an agreement with the club, it’s believed that each of them are prioritising staying at Anfield rather than jumping ship.

The centre-back and winger have both been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League, while Real Madrid continue to admire the vice-captain but aren’t considering an offer this month, instead preferring to hold out for a potential free transfer swoop next year.

It’s claimed that the only complication which could sway the trio is if a rival Premier League club proposes a better offer than what Liverpool put on the table.

Given how much has already been reported about the futures of Salah, Trent and Van Dijk, it won’t be until Liverpool officially communicate new deals for the trio that supporters’ nerves will be soothed once and for all.

However, with Slot making it clear that he wants to keep each of them at Anfield, and the players themselves seemingly happy to stay put, this report offers plenty of encouragement that they’ll commit to the Reds for another few years.

The Egyptian had waned towards the end of last season but was still our top scorer with 25 goals, and the renewed effervescence that he’s showing in preparations for the upcoming campaign suggests that he’s primed to enjoy yet another hugely prolific year for LFC.

As for Van Dijk, the new head coach will surely be leaning heavily upon the on-field leadership that his captain will provide, while Trent is now in what should be the prime of his career and will also be expected to show an example on the training ground as well as on matchday.

Liverpool could still do with bolstering their squad with new signings this month, but if they can secure contract extensions for the high-profile trio, that’d be greeted with virtually the same level of enthusiasm and glee.

