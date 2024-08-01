‘Smart’: Arne Slot loved what he saw from 27-year-old Liverpool player vs Arsenal

The return of Diogo Jota to the first-team setup ensured that Arne Slot had a natural striker available to play.

The former Feyenoord head coach spoke positively of the Portuguese international and his contributions, highlighting his intelligence and ability to make deep runs.

“Yes, he did. I think that helps to have someone who naturally plays in that position,” the Dutchman told the club’s official website.

“Although Arsenal were man-v-man all over the place, then it helps if you have a striker who is smart and is intelligent, knows when to make the deep runs [and] knows when to hold the ball.

“I think it was him who bounced the ball towards Harvey, where Harvey could give the assist to Mo. It helps to have someone used to this position, especially if you play a team that is man-v-man all over the pitch.”

The striker returns following his nation’s quarter-final defeat to France in the European Championship.

Jota registered 19 goal contributions in 32 games (across all competitions) in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge of the Reds.

Can Diogo Jota stay fit for a season?

How many times have we uttered the words, “If only Diogo Jota was able to stay fit for an entire season…”?

If only, eh!

There’s no question the former Wolves hitman is our most efficient, deadly marksman (high praise, considering the presence of Mo Salah in the squad). However, the attacker remains one of the most frustrating footballers in our squad.

The big question remains whether we can manage to keep our No.20 fit for an entire season.

Perhaps our lead physical performance coach, Ruben Peeters, can help make that dream a reality.

