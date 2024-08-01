(Video) Arne Slot’s new Liverpool corner routine will really intrigue fans

Liverpool’s new corner routine looks to be a departure from the norm of recent campaigns.

Arne Slot appears to have urged his side to set up on the edge of the box before splitting into three separate groups with runners approaching the incoming ball at different angles.

In fairness, it’s an intriguing approach that seemed to cause more than a degree of havoc in the Arsenal box.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @Jatynwa):