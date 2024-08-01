Underused Klopp star just made his Liverpool future very clear to Arne Slot

Fabio Carvalho is, for the time being, committed to continuing his Liverpool journey.

The Portuguese star had recently admitted he felt he wasn’t being played in the right position by Arne Slot for the Reds’ 1-0 win over Real Betis.

Left-wing remained the attacker’s domain for the 2-1 win over Arsenal, with the 21-year-old managing to grab a goal following a world-class assist from Harvey Elliott.

“That’s the target, to stay here,” the former Fulham man agreed in one conversation with the Mirror’s Joseph McBride (via X).

🗣️Fabio Carvalho confirms the plan is to be part of the Liverpool squad this season, no more loans. He said they’re “adjusting everyday” to Arne Slot’s methods and “having fun” with it. Both Fabio and Harvey Elliott performing well, bromance is flourishing on the field. #LFC pic.twitter.com/uK7gTU0l5B — Joseph McBride (@_JosephMcBride) August 1, 2024

Fabio Carvalho emerging as another left-wing solution?

It’s encouraging to see the footballer committed to the cause at Anfield. That said, we do have to question whether there’s a place for him in the side given we’ve already got Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz competing for a starting spot in the forward line.

Carvalho has already noted he feels better suited to the No.10 position, though we’re hardly short of options there either between the likes of Harvey Elliott, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Perhaps if the No.28 can replicate his goalscoring form across the rest of pre-season, he could push himself closer to Slot’s starting-XI plans.

