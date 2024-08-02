‘Likely to see the first concrete bids’: Miguel Delaney predicts massive 10 days for Liverpool

Liverpool have been quiet in the summer transfer window thus far, opting to bide their time and allow Arne Slot an opportunity to assess his new squad.

Now, however, it seems the time for action in the market has come, with it now having emerged that the club’s transfer business ‘will finally accelerate next week’.

“If the squad have now had the chance to get a feel for their new boss, their new boss has had more than enough time to get a feel for the squad. In short, Slot now has more of a handle on what he wants, and what he needs. The belief around the Liverpool camp is that transfer business will finally accelerate next week, as the opening Premier League game away to Ipswich Town on 18 August comes into view. The next 10 days are likely to see the first concrete bids put in,” Miguel Delaney wrote for The Independent.

“Liverpool are now looking for a centre-half, a defensive midfielder and a wide forward, although potentially two of the latter. The most high-profile of those is Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, who has long been hugely keen on the move.”

However, the Magpies are digging in their heels over the matter and plan to open talks over a contract extension for their highly-regarded England international.

Multiple transfers now expected?

At the very least, Delaney’s update indicates that we’ll evolve our interest in at least a couple of targets.

The journalist has reiterated that we’re looking for a new centre-half, holding midfielder and a wide forward (‘potentially two of the latter’).

Willian Pacho was namedropped in the report, though it seems his asking price could prove prohibitive.

We’d be particularly keen to see if the changed nature of the No.6 role under Slot opens up the market to fresh opportunities.

Buckle up, Reds – it looks like we’re going to be in for one hell of an August.

