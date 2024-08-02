Miguel Delaney reacts to rumours Liverpool booked a medical for Anthony Gordon

Miguel Delaney has rubbished rumours that Liverpool were close to agreeing a deal for Anthony Gordon before the PSR accounting deadline.

By extension, it’s now clear that the Reds hadn’t booked a medical for the former Everton star ahead of a prospective transfer.

“Liverpool are now looking for a centre-half, a defensive midfielder and a wide forward, although potentially two of the latter. The most high-profile of those is Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, who has long been hugely keen on the move,” the reliable journalist wrote.

“It is still an exaggeration to say any deal with Liverpool was close before the 30 June Profit and Sustainability Rules deadline in the middle of the Euros, despite rumours about medicals being booked. The two clubs were some way apart.”

The Independent reporter did caveat this by noting: “Liverpool’s persistent interest may surprise people given that the pressure on Newcastle to sell around that period would surely have made it the opportune time for a purchase, but some other clubs and market figures suspect that the St James Park hierarchy could do with making one more major sale for their own plans.

“That would almost certainly mean one of Aleksandar Isak, Bruno Guimaraes or Gordon going if it came to it. Arsenal are interested in the former two, but Newcastle are completely unwilling to do business. They are also, for their part, “digging their heels in” on Gordon.

“It means Liverpool may have to go very high to secure the 23-year-old, which could amount to £80m plus add-ons. If there is a debate about whether Gordon is quite worth that, the decision would ultimately be taken by Anfield’s revitalised recruitment department, amid a very different market to that which first operated in the seasons around Klopp’s appointment.”

Eddie Howe is understood to be confident that his star player won’t agitate for an exit this summer.

Why are Liverpool so interested in Anthony Gordon?

Let’s kick things off with the Englishman’s goal contributions tally from 2023/24, shall we? Gordon racked up 11 goals and 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances last term in what was a disappointing campaign overall for the Magpies.

Add on top the rather impressive fact the footballer managed to become the second player in Premier League history to score against all ‘Big Six’ teams in one season. Plus his double figures for goals and assists in a 38-game Premier League season means he’s already joined an elite list of footballers to have achieved the feat, including Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard and Liverpool’s very own Mo Salah, among others.

A big game player who’s only 23 years of age? With plenty of raw materials left to work with? Under a manager like Arne Slot who thrives when it comes to developing young talent?

It’s all too tempting, isn’t it? And for all the right reasons.

