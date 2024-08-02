Ian Doyle would ‘put some money’ on ‘unbelievable’ 23-y/o player joining Liverpool in August

Ian Doyle has tipped Anthony Gordon to end the summer transfer window as a Liverpool player.

The Newcastle United winger remains of great interest to the Reds’ recruitment team going into August, despite fresh reports brewing over a potential contract offer to stave off interest from suitors.

“We’ve said this before on the podcast. We’ve said we definitely think he’s going to end up at Liverpool at some point,” the journalist told the Liverpool Echo’s Blood Red podcast.

“I said there wasn’t much chance this summer, probably almost certainly next year. But now I’m thinking it could even be this summer. I know [with] Newcastle there’s some suggestion they’re going to offer him a new contract but Liverpool offered a contract to [Luis] Suarez and he left anyway! So that doesn’t really mean much.

The reporter went on to add: “I would personally put some money on him being here by the end of the month.”

This could, of course, very well lead to one exit taking place to accommodate the Englishman’s arrival, as Doyle went on to note: “But then, if that happens, they’ve got way too many forwards – one will have to go.”

Newcastle may want to sell another star

It’s all well and good that the Magpies are potentially covering their backs with a contract offer for a player teammate Bruno Guimaraes described as ‘unbelievable’ (via Chronicle Live).

However, the indication from other sources shared by Miguel Delaney is that the club’s hierarchy ‘could do with making one more major sale for their own plans’.

There are no guarantees there, though it seems Gordon would be the most likely of their high-value assets to be allowed to leave this summer.

It just remains to be seen whether we’re prepared to stump up some serious cash to land the former Everton man.

