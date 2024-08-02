(Video) Watch Fabio Carvalho reaction to Arsenal fan walking in during steakhouse visit

Sepp van den Berg, Kaide Gordon and Fabio Carvalho were treated to the full “Philly” experience ahead of their impending clash with Manchester United.

The trio joined US sports broadcaster Taryn Hatcher in exploring some of the best tourist spots in the city, including Jim’s Steaks on South Street.

The former Fulham star tried his hand at recreating the famous Philly Cheesesteak and was hilariously caught booing an Arsenal fan who came in line for their order.

Never change, Fabio!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel (at 5:38):