Liverpool stalwart now contemplating Anfield exit; Reds would sell for the right price – report

Liverpool only have one player remaining from the pre-Jurgen Klopp era, and it’s not unthinkable that such a statement mightn’t hold true for much longer.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Newcastle and Liverpool had initially agreed on a deal which would’ve seen Anthony Gordon coming to Anfield and Joe Gomez going the other way, before the Magpies pulled the plug once the sales of two other players alleviated their PSR worries.

According to Football Insider, the Reds defender is now considering his future on Merseyside in the wake of that bombshell revelation in recent days, and LFC chiefs would be open to selling him for the right price if a satisfactory offer is made this month.

A combination of long-term injury and the arrivals/emergence of other centre-backs means that Gomez hasn’t started more than 50% of Liverpool’s games in a Premier League season since our 2019/20 title triumph.

Having now been at Anfield for a third of his life, it’d be understandable if the 27-year-old had designs on embarking upon a new challenge in his career, particularly if his prospects for regular game-time on Merseyside can’t be guaranteed.

However, while he mightn’t be a sure-fire starter, the Reds’ longest-serving current player is hugely valuable in terms of squad depth, having played in every position across the backline last season as injuries sprouted up here, there and everywhere.

Gomez also brings huge experience from 224 appearances for Liverpool, and Arne Slot might well be counting on him as a senior presence in the dressing room.

It shoudn’t be forgotten how well he played for much of the previous campaign, either, and he’s someone who we’d much rather have in the squad as a trusted operator than packed off to another club for them to enjoy.

