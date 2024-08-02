Anthony Gordon may have just made Liverpool position clear amid impending contract offer

Newcastle United appear to have the upper hand when it comes to Anthony Gordon’s future this summer.

Simon Bird and Matthew Cooper at The Mirror now report that Magpies boss Eddie Howe “is not expecting Gordon to agitate for a move and has told the player he is ‘integral’ to his plan.”

The Premier League outfit now hopes to stave off Liverpool’s interest by offering the left-sided winger talks over extending his contract (currently set to expire in 2026).

There is some hope that the Englishman’s asking price will force the Reds to reconsider their options.

This may be Liverpool’s only chance to sign Anthony Gordon

A new contract doesn’t necessarily prevent Liverpool from ever returning for the 23-year-old.

However, it does throw the odds overwhelmingly in Newcastle’s favour, allowing the Tyneside outfit to set an even more prohibitive asking price. Or simply refuse to sell and dig their heels in, safe in the knowledge that their star man is on a long-term contract.

Of course, that has to be a position Gordon is willing to put himself in.

Whilst the project at Newcastle is exciting, is he willing to throw away a potential dream Anfield move?

The Mirror’s report appears to indicate that.

