Curtis Jones really impressed with how good Liverpool 21-y/o looks in new Slot system

A tweak in the system may have exposed the flaws in some Liverpool stars’ games.

Harvey Elliott, on the other hand, appears to be seriously reaping the rewards of the changes, with Curtis Jones noting how ‘great’ the 21-year-old has looked in pre-season.

The former Fulham Academy prospect played a key role in the 2-1 win over Arsenal in particular, registering two assists in Philadelphia.

“That’s part of the team. Harv is great in that role, if he’s allowed to go and play free a bit,” the No.17 told the club’s official website.

“I told him inside the game, ‘Get yourself on the ball and just try to stay high, it’s my and Dom’s job to get you the ball.’ It’s one of them where if he goes and scores or gets an assist, he can have it all; but if I’m saying I’ve run everywhere and he never got an assist, it’s another story! [Laughs]

“But that’s part of Harv’s game – he wants to score, he wants to assist, he wants to help the team and he does it great. So I’m happy for him.”

The Englishman looks set to build on an impressive 2023/24 campaign that yielded 15 goal contributions in 53 games (one every 185.73 minutes)

Who do Liverpool have that could play in the No.10 position?

Fabio Carvalho, for what it’s worth, has already indicated his desire to feature in the No.10 position. Whether he’ll beat out the likes of Harvey Elliott, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister remains to be seen.

The Portuguese star has twice featured on the left flank in pre-season, even scoring the decisive goal against the Gunners.

But the 2002-born midfielder will also face serious competition for places coming up against Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, the latter of which was a big hit at this year’s Euros.

Plenty of options for Arne Slot ahead of our Premier League opener against Ipswich Town later this August.

A welcome headache for the new head coach!

