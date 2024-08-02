Proposed Liverpool pre-season plan could turn to dust as club left feeling short-changed – report

Liverpool’s reported plans for an extra pre-season game could go up in smoke, with their proposed opponents potentially set to pull out.

Earlier this week, Paul Gorst claimed for the Liverpool Echo that the Reds ‘in talks’ over a possible fixture against Las Palmas on 10 August, the day before we face Sevilla at Anfield, with Arne Slot seemingly keen on adding an extra match ahead of the Premier League campaign kicking off a week later.

However, according to Canarias7, the LaLiga outfit are unhappy over LFC’s intentions to field an under-23 side and play their fixture at their training base rather than their iconic stadium, with the club from the Canary Islands now considering foregoing the planned friendly and seeking another opponent instead.

With the fixture against Sevilla already long in the diary for 11 August, surely someone in a position of power at Las Palmas would’ve realised that the Reds were never likely to field a full-strength team on two consecutive days so close to the season starting.

Also, with Anfield having been confirmed as the venue for the visit of the habitual Europa League winners, Liverpool weren’t realistically going to allow for two matches on the same pitch in the space of 24 hours.

Perhaps they ought to have taken those factors into account before they entered discussions with LFC officials, as what other response could they have anticipated?

Slot isn’t going to flog his first-team players with two fixtures in as many days only a week out from the Premier League season starting, so he can’t be blamed if Las Palmas feel scorned that they could be meeting our under-23s instead.

If that’s a problem for them, let them back out of the planned fixture and free up Liverpool to find an opponent who’d be more accommodating.

