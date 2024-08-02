(Photo) Liverpool drop breaking announcement after Reds player’s exciting reveal

Dominik Szoboszlai already gave us quite the sneak peek into Liverpool’s 2024/25 away kit ahead of its full reveal against Manchester United this weekend.

But here we are now and the club has officially dropped the jersey in question in stores for fan purchase.

It’s a classy, predominantly black option with white badges and sponsors, and a teal trim that really pops off the black frame.

We’re big fans of this shirt and can’t wait to see it on the players against the Red Devils.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: