Liverpool’s team for the 2024/25 season as transfer window nears its conclusion

As the transfer window nears its conclusion, Liverpool fans eagerly await the final composition of their squad for the upcoming season.

This summer has been noteworthy for its lack of activity, with no new players at Anfield by the beginning of August despite the arrival of Arne Slot as head coach and Richard Hughes as sporting director.

With four weeks remaining until the transfer deadline, will there be a late flurry of incomings in L4, or mere fine-tuning to the squad that Jurgen Klopp has bequeathed to his successor?

A New-Look Attack?

Liverpool currently have five senior attackers on their books (six if you count teenager Ben Doak), although there could yet be high-profile incomings and outgoings in that department.

The futures of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz have been in the spotlight, although exit rumours surrounding the duo have dissipated in recent weeks.

Conversely, speculation over a possible move for Anthony Gordon has ramped up in recent days after it emerged that Newcastle had been willing to sell him to the Reds in June before sales elsewhere eased their PSR concerns (Daily Mail).

Despite that, Liverpool could still target a big-money swoop for the England winger before the month is out, with the player believed to be open to a return to Merseyside.

Younger Blood in Defensive Midfield?

Even after the additions of four midfielders last summer, Liverpool are still looking to bolster their ranks in the number 6 role.

David Lynch has refused to rule out the possibility of a dramatic swoop for Adam Wharton, in whom the Reds have had a long-standing interest, but he added that Crystal Palace would surely demand ‘crazy’ money for the England international.

Wataru Endo is LFC’s specialist at the base of midfield, but there have been concerns over the 31-year-old’s ability to start consistently for a full season, and Marseille have tried their luck with an offer for the Japan captain.

There’s also been speculation over a possible exit for another 2023 arrival in Ryan Gravenberch, but those rumours have been quashed by reliable sources.

Defensive Ins and Outs?

Somewhat paradoxically, Liverpool have a plethora of central defenders on their books despite a clamour to add depth in this part of the squad. Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez are all undisputed first-team options, while Sepp van den Berg has impressed in pre-season and Nat Phillips is still a Reds player.

However, the latter is simply waiting for a club to make a decent offer to bring him away from Anfield for good, with the now 27-year-old having no real future on Merseyside. Doubts also prevail over the status of Van den Berg (wanted by PSV Eindhoven and a clutch of Bundesliga sides) and Gomez (offered to Newcastle as part of a deal to sign Gordon until the Magpies pulled the plug).

When you also factor in Konate’s questionable injury record, it makes sense that LFC fans are eager for centre-back reinforcements this summer, hence the latent links with the likes of Marc Guehi.

Out wide, speculation continues as to whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will flock to Real Madrid, although the Champions League holders are reportedly happy to wait until next year to sign him on a free transfer. That’s, of course, unless he signs a long-awaited contract extension with his boyhood club.

Conclusion

As the transfer window nears its end, Liverpool’s squad for the next season is a blend of new talent and established stars. The midfield and attack has the quality to elevate the team to new heights, but depth in key positions and the uncertainty over some current Reds players has left many supporters imploring the hierarchy to make at least a couple of signings while they still have the opportunity.

The upcoming season promises to be thrilling, and Liverpool are poised to be at the heart of it all, if they can strike the right balance between necessary additions and retaining key players.

