‘I thought…’: Tyler Morton now shares honest verdict on Slot’s tactics after Arsenal win

Whilst Arne Slot does represent a continuation, as opposed to a significant deviation, from Jurgen Klopp’s refined heavy metal brand of football, tweaks and modifications are still underway.

Judging by Tyler Morton’s comments, they seem to be going down quite well with the current Liverpool squad.

The Englishman shared his teammates’ ‘love’ for the Dutchman’s style of Total Football, furthering comments from Curtis Jones on the newfound importance of the midfield, after a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

“He loves Total Football. He’s come in and it’s a style a lot of players love. If you don’t love the style he plays, you shouldn’t be a footballer really!” the 21-year-old told liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s Total Football and it’s every midfielder’s dream. You could see it today in the triangles that were played; he’s big on triangles and they were [working] today. I thought it was brilliant, I thought we dominated and against a very good Arsenal side it was a great display.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Wallasey-born footballer spent the 2023/24 campaign with Hull City on loan, helping steer the Tigers to a seventh-place finish in the Championship.

READ MORE: Liverpool now confirm shock transfer no one will have seen coming

READ MORE: Underused Klopp star just made his Liverpool future very clear to Arne Slot

Could Tyler Morton have a role to play this season?

Comparing Wataru Endo’s capabilities to Morton’s in this new system, one could be forgiven for thinking the latter was better suited to “Slotball”.

It’s still early days, of course, with Slot yet to be able to assess his full squad in pre-season.

That said, recent reports have more than indicated a willingness to part ways with our Japanese international should a suitable offer arrive.

Endo, according to David Lynch (via Born N’Red on Playback), isn’t open to an exit after only a year spent on Merseyside.

Let’s see if the former Stuttgart skipper can change minds at the club with his upcoming performances.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions