(Video) Mark Ogden’s six-word Anthony Gordon claim could send Liverpool fans into a frenzy

Anthony Gordon’s name has dominated Liverpool transfer rumours in recent days, and one prominent journalist believes that the Reds could get their man before the market closes in four weeks’ time.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Mark Ogden stated that there’s a ‘desire’ among LFC fans for business to be done before the 30 August deadline, and he thinks that the Newcastle and ex-Everton winger could be back on Merseyside by that date.

In a six-word claim which could send Kopites into a frenzy, he stated: “I think that deal might happen”.

Although it was the Magpies who initially approached Liverpool about Gordon in June when they were at real risk of falling on the wrong side of PSR rules (Daily Mail), it’s become clear in recent weeks that the Reds have a strong interest in the forward and would love to have him at Anfield.

We’ve had to be very patient for incoming transfer activity at Anfield this summer, but a big-money swoop for the 23-year-old could potentially change the narrative of the summer window drastically!

You can view Ogden’s comments on Gordon below (from 0:57), via ESPN FC on YouTube: