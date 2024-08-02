‘What I can confirm…’ – Romano shares Friday morning update on Anthony Gordon to Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has unsurprisingly been inundated with requests for information on the Anthony Gordon to Liverpool rumours, and he shared his latest knowledge on the topic on Friday morning.

The Newcastle winger has been strongly linked with the Reds right throughout the summer, and that intensified during the week when it emerged that the two clubs had actually agreed on a deal in late June which would’ve seen the 23-year-old come to Anfield and Joe Gomez moving in the opposite direction.

The Magpies ultimately backed out of that agreement once they kept the wolf from the door in terms of PSR, and as the Italian transfer reporter outlined in his eponymous Daily Briefing, they’re now in a far stronger position financially.

Romano outlined: “The appreciation of Liverpool for Anthony Gordon remains strong. As of today, there is still no bid from Liverpool to Newcastle, so we can’t talk about the negotiation and we can’t confirm the situation now.

“What I can confirm, once again, is the appreciation of the player internally at Liverpool. In several meetings that the club have had, the name of Anthony Gordon has been discussed, and he’s really highly rated. Liverpool believe he’s a top, top player.

“Let’s see if Liverpool will reactivate this option in terms of talks with Newcastle, and let’s see what Newcastle want to do, because he’s a crucial player for them. Now that the issue of Financial Fair Play is no longer there, there’s no pressure on the Magpies to sell.”

In effect, the situation remains unchanged from earlier in the week – Liverpool rate Gordon massively but haven’t lodged a concrete offer for him, while Newcastle will do everything in their power to hold onto the winger, who they value greatly.

What could help the Reds’ cause is that the ex-Everton forward is keen on a return to Merseyside, a stance of which the Magpies are aware. The player is clearly coveted by Anfield chiefs and hugely appreciated at his current club, so at the moment it appears to be a matter of who’ll hold their nerve the longest.

Will LFC put the money on the table to reflect their reportedly strong interest, or will they ultimately back away from the 23-year-old? If it’s the former scenario, will heads be sufficiently turned at St James’ Park to accept the offer and try to splash out on a high-profile replacement before the end of the month?

With only four weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, we won’t have to wait much longer to get an answer as to this unpredictable transfer link. If Richard Hughes and his recruitment team are truly serious about trying to bring Gordon to Liverpool, we should see a formal offer being made sooner rather than later.

