Arne Slot rival now weighs in on whether new Liverpool boss will be a success after Klopp

Allies can come from the strangest of places, as Arne Slot will have found out after compatriot Erik ten Hag suggested the Liverpool boss could be a success at Anfield.

The Manchester United manager pointed to the structures and squad already in place, backing his fellow Premier League manager to ‘add to this’.

“I think that he’s in quite a good place, because the structures are good, the players are good and Klopp football was of course very good and very successful. But I’m sure Arne with his skills that he can add to this,” the former Ajax boss told manutd.com.

“There will be elements of Klopp football but he will bring elements in and if they can bring this together they have a very good chance to stay very successful.”

The Merseysiders are set to face off against the Red Devils in the final stop of their USA tour this coming Sunday in South Carolina.

Slot’s outfit has secured two wins from two in pre-season (against Real Betis and Arsenal), whilst their opponents suffered defeat to Arsenal before defeating Real Betis 3-2.

What to expect from Liverpool ahead of 2024/25

Pre-season can offer a pretty solid indication of how a side will look to play going into the first competitive fixture.

How effective this will prove against newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town remains a big mystery.

The Merseysiders are a side in transition – look at the increased importance of the midfield and the two sixes in the build-up – albeit, far less significant a transition than what occurred in 2015 under Jurgen Klopp.

The building blocks are already in place. The desire and nuances around a pressing game are ingrained in the team; there’s already an appreciation for the ‘triangles’; and a willingness to work hard.

To top it all off, our new head coach has access to an already world-class squad. Add a couple or more signings that fit the system and we’re laughing ahead of August 17.

