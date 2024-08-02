What Liverpool players are now saying in private about Slot and Klopp ahead of new season

Arne Slot appears to be a welcome revelation at Liverpool, if we’re to judge from the swathe of positive appraisals coming from within his new squad.

Both Tyler Morton and Curtis Jones, for instance, have been quick to compliment the Dutchman’s footballing style and the increased emphasis on the midfield department.

Indeed, the squad as a whole has reportedly been privately discussing the ‘considerable contrasts’ between the 45-year-old’s methods and that of his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.

“Those around the Liverpool squad might quip that it was a development even more inevitable than the club making signings. The players, predictably, have now started to talk amongst themselves about the considerable contrasts between Arne Slot’s training sessions and Jurgen Klopp’s,” Miguel Delaney wrote for The Independent.

“That isn’t to say they’re either better or worse, but they are “different”. The players can’t help noticing it, which is pretty natural when anyone goes from one everyday working environment to another. Slot’s sessions are described as much more technical, almost more about ‘the theory’.”

There’s no question that the German tactician remains a beloved figure at the club and his presence will be missed.

But could change prove beneficial for this Liverpool side going into 2024/25?

A welcome evolution at Liverpool Football Club?

We’ll have to wait and see on that front but the early signs have been encouraging.

We can’t emphasise enough that this is pre-season – a 2-1 win over title rivals Arsenal far from guarantees we’ll be up there come the end of the upcoming campaign.

The ability to transition from small passes and patient build-up play to a lightning-quick attack, as was particularly on display for Mo Salah’s opener against the Gunners, is exhilarating.

However, we’re very much excited to see how building through the thirds plays out under our new head coach and, in particular, who will occupy the two six positions ahead of the backline.

