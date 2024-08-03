‘Who knows…’ – Ben Doak’s reflections on 2023/24 injury hell show an admirable maturity

Ben Doak could be forgiven if he felt bitter about the injury torment that he’s already faced in his fledgling career, but it’s a sign of his maturity that he’s been so philosophical in his reflections on the matter.

The 2023/24 season will be remembered by Liverpool fans as one which saw a number of teenage talents given their fling in the first team, and while the Scottish youngster made five senior appearances during the campaign, he could’ve had so many more.

Unfortunately, he was sidelined from December onwards because of knee surgery, and having recovered in time to make Scotland’s provisional squad for Euro 2024, injury problems ultimately dashed his dreams of going to the tournament (BBC Sport).

However, in an interview with liverpoolfc.com, Doak doesn’t view the upcoming season as a matter of ‘making up for lost time’, but rather earning as many first-team minutes as possible.

The 19-year-old reflected: “I wouldn’t say [it was] lost time. Who knows if I would have played? Obviously in my mind I’d like to think that I would have, but I can’t look back at last season because it’s last season. I need to look at this season and just try to get as many appearances on the board as possible.”

It was a cruel irony that, were it not for his knee surgery, a spate of injuries to established Liverpool players would surely have given Doak plenty more opportunities to impress.

Sadly for him, he could only watch on as the likes of Jayden Danns, Conor Bradley and Lewis Koumas all made an impact on the first team. With fellow right winger Mo Salah enduring a rare injury absence after the Africa Cup of Nations, the Scottish teenager would absolutely have been called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

Rather than wasting time on regrets and ‘what ifs’, though, the 19-year-old is focused on what he can control, namely his own efforts on the training pitch to forge his way into Arne Slot’s thinking for the new season, and duly his performances whenever he gets the nod for matchday.

Of course, that’s if Doak is still at Liverpool – as per James Pearce for The Athletic, he’s attracted interest from a few Premier League clubs, including promoted duo Leicester and Southampton, regarding a possible loan move for 2024/25.

His comments about getting ‘as many appearances on the board as possible’ seem to hint at an openness to leaving Anfield temporarily if that’s his best avenue towards playing regularly this term.

It’s something to which Richard Hughes and Slot could be amenable, especially if the Reds add another forward in the heavily linked Anthony Gordon this month.

