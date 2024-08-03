Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Man United: Gravenberch and Jota start

It’s Liverpool vs Manchester United. The tie defining generations’ worth of English football.

New boss Arne Slot comes up against compatriot Erik ten Hag, the former hoping to keep the early good times rolling and the latter looking to lay down a marker following a difficult 2023/24 campaign.

The Merseysiders are two for two in wins against Real Betis and Arsenal in their US tour. Let’s hope we can make it three for three at the Williams-Brice Stadium!

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been boosted by the return of three internationals in Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Copa America winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool team news vs Manchester United

Caoimhin Kelleher remains the man between the sticks for the first half of action against Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Jarell Quansah and Sepp van den Berg is the centre-back partnership favoured ahead of the Republic of Ireland international.

In midfield, Arne Slot has opted to select Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mo Salah, Fabio Carvalho and Diogo Jota are the attacking trio starting the clash in South Carolina.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

How we line up to take on Manchester United in South Carolina ✊🟢 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2024

