(Video) New footage of Liverpool goal celebrations v Arsenal spoke volumes about one player

The celebrations among the Liverpool players for Fabio Carvalho’s goal against Arsenal in midweek were quite telling.

The ex-Fulham youngster doubled the Reds’ lead in the 34th minute in Philadelphia when he applied the finishing touch to a simply sumptuous assist from Harvey Elliott as he chipped the ball into the 21-year-old’s path to score.

On Friday night, LFC’s YouTube channel shared the latest instalment of the Inside series with previously unseen angles of the key moments from the fixture, including the immediate aftermath of that goal.

Naturally there were plenty of congratulations for Carvalho, although Dominik Szoboszlai can be spotted in the background pointing off-camera. The goalscorer himself followed suit before the man who set him up leapt into his arms.

The acknowledgement for Elliott then continued as Kostas Tsimikas patted him on the head and briefly indulged in a choreographed move akin to two boxers squaring up to each other, before then exchanging a high-five and a chest bump.

The assist was so sublime that the Liverpool players (including the man who scored) couldn’t help but laud our number 19, and it spoke volumes as to just how brilliant a piece of play it was!

You can view the players acknowleding Elliott below (from 9:49), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: