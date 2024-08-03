London trio keen on snapping up Klopp favourite who’s been ‘left perturbed’ at Liverpool – report

One Liverpool player is reportedly ready to move on from Anfield this month, and it seems that he has no shortage of suitors.

Following reports in recent days that an agreement was struck with Newcastle in June to sell Joe Gomez for £45m, with Anthony Gordon coming the other way for £75m (before both deals collapsed), the defender’s future has now been thrown into doubt.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, the 27-year-old is duly prepared to seek a move away from Merseyside after he was offered to the Magpies, with Arne Slot unable to guarantee him regular game-time this season.

Sources for the outlet have claimed that Brentford, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all keen on offering the Londoner a return to his native city, with the Tyneside outfit also maintaining their interest in him.

In sharing the story via X, the journalist noted how Gomez ‘has been left perturbed’ by Liverpool’s willingness to sell him to Newcastle in exchange for Gordon.

Joe Gomez is ready to seek a move away from Liverpool this summer. Gomez has been left perturbed after being offered to Newcastle as part of possible deal for Anthony Gordon.https://t.co/XYVkYX1EAz — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) August 3, 2024

If Gomez’s nose has been put out of joint by being offered to Newcastle as part of a planned deal for Gordon, his irritation would be understandable.

Having served Liverpool for nine years (he’s the only player from the Brendan Rodgers era still at Anfield) and earned 217 appearances under Jurgen Klopp, who once hailed him as a ‘sensational footballer‘, it does seem disrespectful to suddenly consider jettisoning him in exchange for a shiny new toy.

That’s not to denigrate the Magpies winger, but rather to emphasise the vast contribution that the defender made during the reign of our most successful manager of modern times, not least last season when obligingly deputising in a variety of roles across the backline in our hour of need due to injuries elsewhere.

James Pearce has stated (via The Athletic) that the Reds won’t push Gomez towards the exit door and that the proposed Newcastle move arose out of circumstance, but it nonetheless indicated that the 27-year-old was considered dispensable by LFC chiefs.

We can understand if the Londoner would fancy a return to his home city after what happened earlier in the summer, but we fervently hope that he and the club can work through any differences so that he can continue to be a vital contributor at Anfield.

