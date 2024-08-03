Bombshell report claims 23y/o could resort to extremes to try and force a move to Liverpool

One player who’s been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer could reportedly go to extremes to try and force it through.

According to Football Insider, Anthony Gordon has had his head turned by the Reds’ interest to the point that the former Everton winger could threaten to go on strike in an attempt to push through a deal, having seen a proposed transfer to Anfield collapse in June once Newcastle eased their worries over PSR.

The 23-year-old is understood to be very keen on returning to Merseyside, although the Magpies are prepared to offer him a new contract to try and keep him at St James’ Park.

The report claims that there are fears on Tyneside that the player could engineer an exit from Eddie Howe’s side by effectively downing tools once his post-Euro 2024 holiday concludes.

READ MORE: Liverpool-linked winger addresses his future with emphatic 17-word response to journalist

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I would sign…’ – Don Hutchison urges Liverpool to swoop for 23y/o who they ‘need’

Truth be told, we’d take these claims with more than a pinch of salt, especially after The Mirror reported that Howe isn’t expecting Gordon to ‘agitate for a move’ to Liverpool, having told the 23-year-old that he’s integral to the manager’s plans.

That certainly wouldn’t suggest that the player would suddenly go AWOL to try and force Newcastle’s hand, even if his heart would crave a return to Merseyside.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

From Richards Hughes’ perspective, if the winger were to basically go on strike, that could actually be deemed the sort of red flag to deter LFC from spending big money on him, if he’d push it to such extremes to get out of his current club.

When a player does something like that for one team, they’re liable to repeat the trick further down the line, and Liverpool fans wouldn’t take kindly to anyone at Anfield engaging in such behaviour.

While we acknowledge that Gordon might desire a move to the Reds, who he supported as a boy, we wouldn’t have him down as the kind of individual who’d take the nuclear option of downing tools for Newcastle.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions