(Video) ‘I would sign…’ – Don Hutchison urges Liverpool to swoop for 23y/o who they ‘need’

Don Hutchison has implored Liverpool to swoop for a Premier League player who he feels would give them what they ‘need’.

With plenty of focus on centre-backs and wide attackers during the transfer window so far, the full-back positions haven’t been discussed all that much over the summer, although that hasn’t stopped links emerging with Rayan Ait-Nouri.

At the start of July, David Lynch claimed (via Anfield Index) that there was substance to the rumours surrounding the Wolves defender, and the ESPN FC pundit feels that the Algerian would be the ideal addition to Arne Slot’s squad.

Hutchison said: “I’ll tell you who I would sign for Liverpool – I’ve been championing this for the last two years – is Rayan Ait-Nouri, the left-back at Wolves.

“If Andy Robertson is struggling for injuries, he could compete for that left-back berth. I think he’s a brilliant young player and I think that’s what they need. They’ve got good players across the back, but they need a little bit of cover.”

The 23-year-old has been a pleasure to watch at Wolves and, as per FBref, his match averages for non-penalty xG, successful take-ons and tackles won are among the best in his position throught Europe’s five main leagues.

He could indeed be a worthy long-term successor to Robertson for Liverpool, but he’d likely have to be content with a backup role at first, just like Kostas Tsimikas has throughout his four years at Anfield.

While Ait-Nouri isn’t someone who the Reds desperately need at this moment in time, he could become a more than viable transfer option if either of their current left-backs were to depart.

You can view Hutchison’s comments on Ait-Nouri below (from 5:25), via ESPN FC on YouTube: