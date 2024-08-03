(Video) Curtis Jones has an intriguing theory about who Liverpool’s next No.6 will be

A big question remains for Arne Slot’s Liverpool this summer. Who exactly will be Liverpool’s deepest midfielder for the 2024/25 season?

Recent reports have made clear that the Reds are very much keen on the idea of bolstering that position, with links over a potential exit for Wataru Endo ongoing.

Curtis Jones has one theory over who could occupy that spot for the upcoming campaign. The Scouser was spotted telling the cameras, following the Reds’ 2-1 win over Arsenal, that Dominik Szoboszlai would be his choice for the No.6 spot.

It seemed to be a joking comment from the Academy graduate (judging by Dominik Szoboszlai’s reaction), though there perhaps may be more to this notion than some realise. The Hungarian certainly has experience playing in a deeper role for his nation, though we’d be genuinely surprised if the former RB Leipzig man was placed there against our opening Premier League opponents, Ipswich Town.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @BackseatmanLFC):