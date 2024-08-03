Bid rejected: Liverpool turn down offer for ‘really exciting’ midfielder wanted by ex-Reds coach

Liverpool are believed to have rejected an offer for one of the most prodigious young talents currently at Anfield.

Taking to Instagram with an exclusive reveal on Friday night, DAVEOCKOP reported that the Reds turned down a bid of £6m from Red Bull Salzburg for Bobby Clark.

The Austrian giants – now under the management of former LFC assistant coach Pep Lijnders – are believed to be readying another attempt at signing the 19-year-old, who’s also wanted by Rangers, Norwich and Leeds.

Clark will have been cursing an ongoing back problem which has prevented him from travelling with the Liverpool squad on their pre-season tour of USA, where he would’ve had the perfect opportunity to make an immediate impression on Arne Slot.

The teenager made a dozen first-team appearances for the Reds last term, scoring one goal and setting up another in the 6-1 demolition of Sparta Prague at Anfield (Transfermarkt), and so far he’s lived to his billing from Chronicle Live reporter Lee Ryder as a ‘really exciting player with bags of skill and talent’ (Liverpool Echo).

With senior appearances likely to be limited on Merseyside in 2024/25 (barring another top-heavy injury crisis), LFC may be looking towards a loan move for the 19-year-old, provided that the destination club would all but guarantee him regular game-time.

It’s a strategy which has worked wonders for the likes of Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton in past seasons, and loaning Clark out would grant him invaluable first-team experience while still enabling Liverpool to keep hold of a prodigious young talent.

If Lijnders and Salzburg – or any of the midfielder’s other reported suitors – are to come back for another offer, it’d either need to be on a temporary basis or involve a fee that Richard Hughes quite simply couldn’t turn down.

What we know for sure is that a derisory £6m won’t cut it in the modern market for a young talent with such a high ceiling.

