(Video) Arne Slot welcomes back another Liverpool player from holidays ahead of Man United clash

Arne Slot is getting ever-closer to finally having his full complement at Liverpool, with another player having now joined up with the squad in South Carolina.

Just under three weeks on from helping Argentina to retain their Copa America title, Alexis Mac Allister is back in the USA as his focus now turns towards tangible success at club level in the upcoming campaign.

LFC’s social media team posted a video of the 25-year-old linking up with his teammates and being warmly greeted by his new head coach, with the duo later seen deep in conversation.

It remains to be seen just how much of a part the midfielder will play in the friendly against Manchester United overnight (12:45am Sunday kick-off), but Slot will nonetheless be delighted to have yet another key player back with the squad as the international tournaments fade from view and the new season quickly beckons.

You can check out some clips of Mac Allister teaming up with the Liverpool squad below, via @LFC on X: