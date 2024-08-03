Liverpool-linked winger addresses his future with emphatic 17-word response to journalist

One Premier League player who’s been linked with a move to Liverpool has made an emphatic statement about his immediate future.

The Reds have reportedly spoken with the agents of Pedro Neto, who’s valued at £60m by Wolves (GIVEMESPORT), although his manager Gary O’Neil admitted this week that the club wouldn’t stand in the 24-year-old way if he were to seek an exit.

It seems that the Molineux outfit won’t have to worry in that regard, judging by a 17-word response from the Portuguese attacker when asked by one journalist if he’d be staying with the Old Gold for the forthcoming season.

As shared by reporter Nathan Judah on X, the 10-cap winger insisted: “I love this club. I’m really happy to be here and take this team to another level.”

Question to Pedro? Are you staying next season? Neto: I love this club, I’m really happy to be here and take this team to another level #wwfc pic.twitter.com/GwUcYsPEj4 — Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) August 2, 2024

It’s common for footballers at the centre of transfer rumours to publicly reiterate their commitment to their current club, so as not to fan the flames of speculation, although the proof of the pudding will be in where Neto finds himself at the end of August rather than now.

Theoretically at least, he could be the long-term successor to Mo Salah on the right flank at Liverpool, with the 24-year-old approaching the peak years of his career while already being well versed in the intricacies of Premier League football from five years at Wolves.

However, a return of 14 goals in 135 appearances for the Old Gold (Transfermarkt) doesn’t suggest that he’d come anywhere close to living up to the Egyptian’s phenomenal standards, and it certainly wouldn’t justify an outlay of £60m, even if he’s a talented player in many other aspects.

If the Reds are to bring in Anthony Gordon from Newcastle this month without any senior forwards departing, it then seems unlikely that they’d also swoop for Neto.

For now, it seems probable that he’ll remain at Wolves for another few months at least, even though past transfer windows have delivered bigger curveballs.

