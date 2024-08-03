(Video) ‘Why are you signing him?’ – ESPN pundit baffled by ‘£50m’ Liverpool transfer rumour

Steve Nicol has been left rather baffled by one Liverpool transfer rumour which has been particularly prominent in recent days.

Before they alleviated their PSR concerns at the end of June, Newcastle’s need to sell players led them to approach the Reds about a possible move to Anfield for Anthony Gordon, with Joe Gomez duly being offered in return (Daily Mail).

Speaking on ESPN FC, the pundit expressed his belief that a move for the England winger would make little sense for LFC unless they were to offload one of their current attacking options.

Nicol said: “It doesn’t make any sense, unless Mo Salah is going, because I hope he’s not playing Mo Salah through the middle. Mo Salah is not at his best through the middle, and so, to sign Anthony Gordon to me would mean that Mo Salah is gone.

“Otherwise, why are you signing him? You’ve already got cover for Diaz with Gakpo. You’ve got Jota and Nunez trying to get that centre-forward spot, and you’ve got Mo on the right-hand side.

“You’ve got healthy competition, you’ve got five really strong, good, sometimes brilliant players for three positions. I mean, where’s Anthony Gordon going to play? I think he’s a great player, I like him, but why are you spending £50m on somebody unless you need them? Right now, if nobody goes, they don’t need him.”

In our opinion, Nicol’s argument is a logical one.

Gordon is a tremendous player who put up strong numbers for goals and assists in the Premier League last season, but he wouldn’t be guaranteed a place in Liverpool’s current attack considering the options already available to Arne Slot.

Perhaps it’s a case of Richard Hughes trying to cover the Reds’ bases if one of our existing forwards were to depart in the coming months – as it stands, Salah is into the final year of his £350,000-per-week contract.

Right now, the Newcastle winger is someone who’d be nice to have at Anfield, rather than someone who LFC desperately need.

You can view Nicol’s comments on Gordon below (from 2:33), via ESPN FC on YouTube: