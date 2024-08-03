Sky Sports: Liverpool ‘open to offers’ for in-demand prodigy; decision to be ‘made next week’

Liverpool are due to make a decision in the coming days about an in-demand Anfield youngster who’s been attracting plenty of interest.

As reported by Sky Sports, Owen Beck is wanted by both Celtic and QPR this month, along with several other Championship clubs. The Reds are willing to entertain offers for the young left-back, but would need their valuation to be met if they’re to sell him outright.

Anthony Joseph, who sourced the story in tandem with Anton Toloui, posted this summary on X: “Celtic & QPR have expressed an interest in Liverpool left-back Owen Beck. Celtic would prefer a permanent deal; QPR a loan. Other EFL clubs keen too.

“Liverpool open to offers, but would expect valuation met if permanent. Decision on future to be made next week.”

Celtic & QPR have expressed an interest in Liverpool left-back Owen Beck. Celtic would prefer a permanent deal; QPR a loan. Other EFL clubs keen too. Liverpool open to offers, but would expect valuation met if permanent. Decision on future to be made next week. (w/@SkyAnton) pic.twitter.com/OgXxwXB98x — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) August 2, 2024

Beck turns 22 next Friday, and having had four separate loan spells over the past couple of seasons (including two at Dundee either side of a brief Liverpool recall in January), it’d be understandable if he were eager to nail down a settled home at this point in his career.

The youngster has featured in both of our pre-season friendlies in the USA so far, with roughly 50 minutes on the pitch against Real Betis and Arsenal, although he came off the bench on each occasion as Kostas Tsimikas was selected to start.

Once Andy Robertson is cleared to play following his ongoing injury absence, that’ll bump the 21-year-old down to third in the left-back pecking order, with realistically little prospect of him getting much game-time at Anfield barring further injuries to the two men ahead of him in the queue.

If Celtic are prepared to offer a fee which’d satisfy the Liverpool hierarchy and duly acquire him permanently – having been denied their chance to sign him in January as he’d already played for two clubs in the season – it’d enable him to taste Champions League football and consistently compete for domestic silverware.

However, the most important factor in determining Beck’s future is the prospect of regular game-time. Whichever club is best placed to offer him that is the one with whom the Reds should do business – there’s little point in dispensing with him if he’s just going to warm the bench elsewhere.

