Four players Liverpool could sign this month as Reds prepare late summer transfer blitz

Seven weeks down, four to go, and still no new signings at Liverpool this summer…but that may be about to change with a frantic August planned at Anfield.

On Friday, Miguel Delaney reported for The Independent that ‘concrete bids’ are expected to be launched in ‘the next 10 days’ as Richard Hughes hits the turbo in his first transfer window as the Reds’ sporting director.

It's claimed that LFC's shopping list comprises a centre-back, a defensive midfielder and a wide attacker, with the potential for two of the latter to arrive.

Based on that report, we examine four plausible signings that Liverpool could make between now and the transfer deadline at the end of this month.

Willian Pacho

The Eintracht Frankfurt defender has been linked with the Reds for some time and was namechecked once more in Delaney’s report for The Independent.

The 22-year-old Ecuadorian would give Arne Slot the left-footed centre-back option that he currently lacks in the squad, and as shown by FBref, his numbers for core defensive metrics such as tackles, interceptions and blocks per 90 minutes are among the best in his position in Europe.

At £50m he won’t come cheap, but signing him could give Liverpool a player who’s a proven performer at a high level and who could nail down that position for the next decade.

Morten Frendrup

With doubts over Wataru Endo’s capability of starting consistently over a full season, and teenager Stefan Bajcetic still only feeling his way back into the team after a lengthy injury absence, calls for defensive midfield reinforcements are understandable.

Liverpool have reportedly enquired about Genoa’s Danish enforcer, who could be acquired for just over £20m in what’d be a low-price coup in today’s market.

Excellent in terms of breaking up the play but flawed in his passing, the 23-year-old would have the makings of a tremendous purchase if Slot can help him to improve in the latter department.

Anthony Gordon

Seemingly Liverpool’s top target as the final month of the transfer window begins, it’d take an eye-watering offer to turn Newcastle’s heads for the England winger now that their PSR worries are parked.

However, amid reports that the Reds are hugely keen on bringing him to Anfield, a move to which the player himself is amenable, the 23-year-old is still a plausible signing for the Reds this month.

Indeed, journalist Mark Ogden has said (via ESPN FC) that the deal ‘might happen’ before the transfer window closes on 30 August.

Johan Bakayoko

As much as we hate to admit it, the time will come when Liverpool can no longer call upon Mo Salah to weave his magic on the right wing, hence the ongoing interest in PSV Eindhoven’s Belgian wizard.

The two clubs already have a positive working relationship from the Reds’ acquisition of Cody Gakpo at the end of 2022, and the 21-year-old return of 14 goals and assists apiece last season was sound.

Also, figures from FBref show that many of his underlying performance metrics are in the top 10% of forwards operating in Europe’s major leagues, a very promising portent of what could be to come if Slot brings him to Anfield.

