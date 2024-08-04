(Video) Bajcetic press resistance and driving run will excite Liverpool fans

Stefan Bajcetic’s return to full fitness has been a long journey for the player and supporters but it seems that we’re on the brink of watching him at his best again.

The 19-year-old has starred consistently during pre-season and his cameo against Manchester United was another example of his improvement.

Receiving the ball deep inside our half, the Spaniard was calm in the pass before turning his opponent and driving the ball forward.

It’s everything that Arne Slot will want to see from the teenager who looks set for a big campaign for the Reds.

You can watch the Bajcetic moment courtesy of MUTV (via @trentsational_ on X):

