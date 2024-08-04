(Video) Carvalho’s highlights vs United show why he deserves a chance this season

It’s a fair assumption that Liverpool wouldn’t still be Fabio Carvalho’s club if Jurgen Klopp hadn’t left at the end of last season but it seems things may now be a bit different.

Given a chance under Arne Slot and scoring against both Arsenal and Manchester United this summer, the 21-year-old looks to have a new lease of life.

But it’s not just finding the back of the net, it’s also his all-round performance and the former Fulham man’s highlights in our most recent game have been shared.

Showing his talents against the team from Old Trafford could mean that we see our No.28 in the Premier League this season too.

You can view Carvalho’s highlights via @m262378 on X:

