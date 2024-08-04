(Video) Casemiro humbled: Fabio Carvalho opens scoring vs Man United in opening 10 minutes

Fabio Carvalho may not feel he’s particularly well-suited to playing on the left wing, but he’s been pretty prolific so far.

The Portuguese international built on his goalscoring performance against Arsenal with a second goal in as many games, taking first blood against Manchester United within the opening 10 minutes.

A quick turn from the Portuguese star saw veteran midfielder Casemiro left for dead before the Reds star cooly slotted an effort in the bottom-right corner.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN: