(Video) Casemiro humbled: Fabio Carvalho opens scoring vs Man United in opening 10 minutes

Match Highlights News
Posted by

Fabio Carvalho may not feel he’s particularly well-suited to playing on the left wing, but he’s been pretty prolific so far.

The Portuguese international built on his goalscoring performance against Arsenal with a second goal in as many games, taking first blood against Manchester United within the opening 10 minutes.

A quick turn from the Portuguese star saw veteran midfielder Casemiro left for dead before the Reds star cooly slotted an effort in the bottom-right corner.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

More Stories Carvalho Fabio Carvalho Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *