(Video) Liverpool fans will love superb news coming out of the club this afternoon

It’s very good news for Arne Slot and Liverpool fans with Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz returning to the AXA training centre.

The group had been enjoying their end-of-season break following their respective involvement in the European Championship and Copa America.

A welcome boost for the new head coach – and, one might imagine, our summer transfer plans – with the former Feyenoord man now able to fully evaluate his options.

You can catch the video below, courtesy of @LFC:

