(Video) Gravenberch replicates Thiago and provides Slot with selection headache

Arne Slot is still getting to grips with his new squad and it seems that he will still be unaware as to who will be the best player for each position in his team.

One man looking to break into that staring line-up is Ryan Gravenberch and his performance in our 3-0 victory over Manchester United may well help him achieve that goal.

One such moment in the match saw the Dutchman roll his defender and it certainly will remind fans of Thiago Alcantara’s trademark move.

There’s plenty of midfielders in the squad and so game time will be tough but performing skill like this will certainly help the case for our No.38.

You can view Gravneberch’s skill courtesy of MUTV (via @trentsational_ on X):

This role is screaming for Gravenberch pic.twitter.com/zclUXRcIag — – (@trentsational_) August 4, 2024

