(Video) Hilarious moment Onana falls over during Liverpool victory vs Man Utd

Liverpool put three goals past Manchester United to no return in what was another impressive pre-season performance from Arne Slot’s new team.

One example of the difference between the two sides was how well our goalkeepers played, one moment involving Andre Onana illustrated this.

As the Old Trafford stopper raced to beat Diogo Jota to the ball, he took a hilarious tumble before grabbing the ball.

For a man with a reputation that already often borders on comical, this certainly won’t help the 28-year-old’s case.

