(Video) Richard Hughes’ cryptic Olympics transfer hint now makes perfect sense after breaking update

Things may be starting to slowly piece together as far as Liverpool’s prospective summer transfer business is concerned.

Richard Hughes’ original comments about the international tournaments (including the Olympics) interfering with business – beyond Arne Slot’s need to evaluate his squad – had already hinted at delays.

However, now that fresh links have emerged for Lanus fullback Julio Soler in the wake of Argentina’s departure from the Paris tournament (at the hands of France), it appears some gears have been set in motion.

Mariano Antico of TyC Sports now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Argentine is likely to soon be the subject of a formal offer from the Merseysiders.

A potentially smart addition to the side, and one with the future in mind, given Andy Robertson entered his 30s in May this year.

