(Video) Delicious Jones & Salah combo makes it 2-0 Liverpool; Man United being torn apart

Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United had been relatively end-to-end following Fabio Carvalho’s slick opener.
Arne Slot’s men weathered every attempt at a first-half comeback from the Red Devils, however, with Mo Salah making a mockery of the Red Devils’ backline to supply Curtis Jones’ goal in the 35th minute.
A perfectly placed ball across the face of goal was dived onto by the Academy graduate who duly converted at a packed Williams-Brice Stadium.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:
Mo Salah ➡️ Curtis Jones to double Liverpool's lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/pFft9andKY
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 4, 2024