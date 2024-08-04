(Video) Delicious Jones & Salah combo makes it 2-0 Liverpool; Man United being torn apart

Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United had been relatively end-to-end following Fabio Carvalho’s slick opener.

Arne Slot’s men weathered every attempt at a first-half comeback from the Red Devils, however, with Mo Salah making a mockery of the Red Devils’ backline to supply Curtis Jones’ goal in the 35th minute.

A perfectly placed ball across the face of goal was dived onto by the Academy graduate who duly converted at a packed Williams-Brice Stadium.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN: