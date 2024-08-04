Paul Joyce confirms Liverpool have rejected multi-million bid for summer scorer

Liverpool fans are awaiting the start of transfer business this summer and it seems that other clubs may make this happen for us, with bids already being sent for our players.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Liverpool have rejected an offer of about £15million from Southampton for Fábio Carvalho.’

After watching the 21-year-old score against both Arsenal and Manchester United already this summer, it’s no surprise that clubs are circling for his services.

Had Jurgen Klopp still been the manager of the Reds then we would likely have seen a bid like this accepted because of the lack of game time that would have been on offer.

However, after being used regularly under Arne Slot in America, the former Fulham player may be thinking it’s worth giving Anfield another chance.

Competition will be fierce but if we can guarantee scoring appearances from the Portuguese youth international, then he could force his way into the side.

It’s likely that larger bids could be sent and may well make us turn our heads but for now, Fabio Carvalho will be playing for us in the new campaign.

Let’s see how the summer pans out and what proves to be the best move, even if it doesn’t necessarily seem it at the time.

