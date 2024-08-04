(Video) Sensational: Caoimhin Kelleher’s save from Rashford’s top bins effort is fingertip heaven

Whilst there have been two superb goals to dig into in South Carolina, the contributions of Caoimhin Kelleher shouldn’t be forgotten.

Either side of efforts from Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones, the Republic of Ireland international stood strong for Arne Slot’s Liverpool to preserve their lead.

One save from Marcus Rashford, in particular, stood out from the former Ringmahon Rangers man, who unfurled his fingertips to keep out an effort seemingly destined for the top-right corner of the goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @RyanGrav38: