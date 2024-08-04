(Video) Man United player head in hands at what LFC’s Jaros did in second-half

Liverpool’s goalkeeping complement looks in particularly rude health, dare we say it.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s talents have been well-documented for some time now ever since the Republic of Ireland star took over duties as Alisson Becker’s understudy.

The man who appears to have now filled Adrian’s spot as the third-choice, Vitezslav Jaros, also looks an impressive operator if his pre-season performances are anything to go off.

The Czech goalkeeper pulled off a handful of top-quality stops against Manchester United this morning, including one effort that left youngster Ethan Wheatley with his hands on his head in surprise.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @anfieldsocial: